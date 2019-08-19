Judith Gundlach | Obituary

Judith A. Gundlach (nee Strobl), 74, of Columbia, died Aug. 14, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Judy graduated from Barnes School of Nursing. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, watching Cardinal baseball games and spending time at the clubhouse with family. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Gundlach, whom she married on October 9, 1965; daughters Laura Pratl (Tim Gorman) and Christy Gundlach; grandchildren, John Pratl and Katie Pratl; brother John Strobl; brothers-in-law Tom Gundlach and Dick (Kathy) Gundlach; sister-in-law Janet (Bill) Stumpf; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father John Strobl; her mother Alma (nee Mileur) Strobl Schindler; her stepfather Raymond Schindler; and sisters-in-law Sandy Strobl and Bonnie Gundlach.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Private family burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Grade School; Althoff Catholic High School; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Arrangements by George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.