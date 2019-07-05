Josh Crimm | Obituary

Josh Crimm, 38, of Waterloo, died July 4, 2019, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 29, 1980, in Belleville.

Josh was a member of the NRA, avid gun and knife collector, enjoyed being with his family, camping and the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Traci Crimm (nee Grosvenor); children Michael Crimm and Emily Crimm; parents William Crimm and Debra (Terryl) Walster; grandmothers Jean Rahn and Mary Crimm; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Kenny Rahn and Willard Crimm.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. July 8 and 8 a.m. July 9 until time of service at Quernheim Funeral Home

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. July 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: For Michael and Emily Crimm Education Fund.