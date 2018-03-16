Joseph Hoffmann, Sr. | Obituary

Joseph Hoffmann, Sr., 82, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., formerly of St. Louis, passed away peacefully March 10, 2018.

Joe was born Feb. 2, 1936, in Modosch, Yugoslavia, son of the late Nikolas and Susanna Hoffmann.

After World War II, his family moved to Frankfurt, Germany. Joe immigrated to the United States in 1956 with his mother and younger brother, Stefan, along with his maternal grandparents. His mother, Susanna Hoffmann (nee Huschwar), remained in St. Louis until her death in 1992. Stefan and his grandparents eventually returned to Germany. All preceded him in death.

On Sept. 3, 1960, he married his love, Leota Mae Stotlar. Their marriage spanned more than 56 years until Lee passed away in March 2017. They loved each other dearly.

An accomplished amateur soccer player, Joe spent his free time on the field as a member of a number of elite St. Louis soccer teams. While playing for CSMAC, his team won the 1962 Missouri State Championship, and with Kutis, his team took the national title for the 1970-71 season. In 1994, he was inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame, a very proud event for him.

A career tool and die machinist, Joe spent the last 21 years of his career working the midnight shift repairing machinery for the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis, retiring in 1999. He could fix or build anything and was always there to help his family and friends when they needed his skills.

Joe was a quiet man who loved the solitude of fishing. Many family vacations were spent at the lake, where he’d go out early in the morning in search of the big one!

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Deborah (David) Jolliff of Hot Springs Village, Ark.; his sons, Joseph (Lisa) Hoffmann, Jr. of Fenton, Mo., and Robert (Lisa) Hoffmann and Jeffrey Hoffmann, both of St. Louis; and grandchildren, Valinda Hebert, Nikolas Hoffmann, Ethan Hoffmann, Adam Hoffmann, Nathan Hoffmann, Kailey Hoffmann and Andrew Hoffmann.

The last year of his life included his constant companion, Jerry the Cat. He adopted Jerry from the Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League following the passing of his beloved wife. Jerry brought Joe great joy and companionship. Jerry always brought a smile to his face and helped fill his days and nights with comfort.

A gathering of family and friends, and a memorial Mass, were March 15, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Interment followed at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

Creason Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Joe Hoffmann’s name to the Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League, P. O. Box 8032, Hot Springs Village, AR 71910.