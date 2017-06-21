Jonah Dale Wattles | Birth Announcement

Mitch and Bethany Wattles of Lexington, Ky., announce the birth of their son, Jonah Dale Wattles.

He was born May 16, 1917, at 8:24 p.m., at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Louisville, Ky.

He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long.

He was welcomed home by the family dog, Tucky.

Jonah’s maternal grandparents are Joe and Sandy Benyo. Paternal grandparents are Alan and Kay Wattles.

His maternal great-grandparents are Dale and LaVerne Schutt of Waterloo, and the late Andy and Evelyn Benyo of Waterloo; and paternal great-grandparents are Harold and Jane Sholders of Willow Hill and the late Warren and Betty Wattles of Louisville.