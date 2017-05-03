 Jo Ann Moore | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Jo Ann Moore | Obituary

By on May 3, 2017 at 4:09 pm

Jo Ann Moore, 72, of Columbia, died April 27, 2017, at her home.

She was born April 17, 1945, in Granite City, daughter of the late Malcolm and Shirlee Moore Sr. (nee Wells)

Jo Ann was a retired video producer and a member of the Lions Club.

Surviving are her partner of 5.5 years, William Lee Levin of Columbia; his children, Steven Lee Levin of Columbia, and Brad William Levin of Dupo; her brother, Malcolm (Susan) Moore Jr. of Decatur; her niece and nephews, Kevin (Katharine McKearn) Moore of Webster Groves, Mo., Stephen (Colleen Bohlin) Moore of Chicago, and Sarah (Michael) Montgomery of Charlotte, N.C.; her great-nieces and great-nephew, Margaret Montgomery and Owen Montgomery, both of Charlotte, N.C., and Ella Moore of Webster Groves, Mo.; along with many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.