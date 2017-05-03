Jo Ann Moore | Obituary

Jo Ann Moore, 72, of Columbia, died April 27, 2017, at her home.

She was born April 17, 1945, in Granite City, daughter of the late Malcolm and Shirlee Moore Sr. (nee Wells)

Jo Ann was a retired video producer and a member of the Lions Club.

Surviving are her partner of 5.5 years, William Lee Levin of Columbia; his children, Steven Lee Levin of Columbia, and Brad William Levin of Dupo; her brother, Malcolm (Susan) Moore Jr. of Decatur; her niece and nephews, Kevin (Katharine McKearn) Moore of Webster Groves, Mo., Stephen (Colleen Bohlin) Moore of Chicago, and Sarah (Michael) Montgomery of Charlotte, N.C.; her great-nieces and great-nephew, Margaret Montgomery and Owen Montgomery, both of Charlotte, N.C., and Ella Moore of Webster Groves, Mo.; along with many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.