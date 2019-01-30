Jimmy Ray Taylor | Obituary

Jimmy Ray Taylor, 72, of Waterloo, died Jan. 24, 2019, in O’Fallon.

He was born Nov. 10, 1946, in Huntingdon, Tenn., son of the late James B. and Linnie Lovera Taylor (nee Bradfield).

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Waterloo, was retired from the Local Carpenters Union and Scott Air Force Base/Department of Defense and veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife Patsy Delorse Taylor (nee Williams); children Tammy L. (James D.) Brown, Timothy L. (Janenne M.) Taylor and Zachariah L. (Hayley J.) Taylor; grandchildren Austin D. Brown, Kadence L. Taylor and Blaze C.R. Taylor; step-grandchildren Jackie M. (John) Moore, John L. Wirth III and Joe M. Wirth; step-great-grandchild Eli J. Moore; sister Polly (Ray) Meggs; brother- and sister-in-law Lynn and Donna Williams; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Wayne Taylor, and mother-in-law Maxine Crockett.

Visitation was Jan. 27-28, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and First Baptist Church of Waterloo.

Funeral services were Jan. 28, at the church, Pastor Steve Neill officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis.