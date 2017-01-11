Jensen-Knoebel | Engagement

Anna Jensen of House Springs, Mo., and Nicholas Knoebel of Waterloo have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jensen of House Springs, Mo. She is a home school graduate and is an office manager for Miracle Ear.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Knoebel of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and is a journeyman boilermaker with Local 363.

The couple are planning a March 4, 2017, wedding.