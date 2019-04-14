Jennifer Gavlin | Obituary

Jennifer Gavlin

Jennifer Albert Gavlin, 35, of Seattle, Wash., died March 16, 2019, in Seattle.

She was born Aug. 19, 1983, in Belleville, daughter of Geraldine (Groennert) and Steve Albert. She married Patrick Duncan Gavlin on Aug. 22, 2010; he survives her. He was a loving, caring, devoted husband.

Jennifer graduated from Columbia Unit Schools, Augustana College in Rock Island and attended the University of Portland in Oregon. She also attended St. Louis Art School, sang in the St. Louis Children’s Choir, St. Louis Symphony Children’s Choir, local church choirs and a professional choir in Seattle. She enjoyed traveling, spending time in nature with friends, and attended youth ministries at St. Paul United Church of Christ, First Baptist Church and Christ Community Church, Columbia. Jennifer enjoyed traveling in the United States and Europe with her husband. She volunteered in World Changers, Habitat for Humanity and Youth Encounter. She taught art classes at the University of Washington in Bellevue, Wash., and Kirkland Art Center in Kirkland, Wash. She was active in clubs supporting young people with cancer. She worked with the Northwest Sarcoma Society and participated in the activities of First Descents. Jennifer recently gave a testimony on podcast about her cancer walk and her decision to enter hospice care. She loved traveling and caring for others. Jennifer was proficient in writing and shared her cancer journey through Caring Bridge.

In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Christine and Tim Gavlin of Western Springs and godparents Shirley Bergmann, Gordon Albert and William Groennert.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Lois and Elmer Groennert and paternal grandparents Mary Jo and Clarence Albert.

A memorial gathering will be Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Garden Level of Immaculate Catholic Church in Columbia. A prayer service will be at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be to First Descents, which provides outdoor activities for cancer patients between ages 18-39. These are free week-long, multiday and single outdoor adventure programs throughout North America and around the world. Memorials may be sent to Lawlor Funeral Home, 218 S. Metter Ave., Columbia, IL, 62236 and also will be accepted at the memorial gathering.