Jeffery W. Darnell | Obituary

Jeffery Wayne Darnell, 53, of Iberia, died May 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born on May 9, 1966 at East St. Louis, a son of the late Robert H. and Laverne Lydia (Schlemmer) Darnell.

Mr. Darnell was united in marriage on April 22, 2015, at Tuscumbia, to April Meng.

Mr. Darnell had worked as groundskeeper for over thirty years, his last employment was with Osage National Golf Course, Lake of the Ozarks. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his family.

He is survived by his wife, April Meng, Iberia; two sons, Devin Darnell, Osage Beach and Jacob Darnell, Iberia; one daughter, Kimberlee Darnell, Iberia; one brother, Robert Darnell, East Carondelet; two sisters, Linda Darnell, Waterloo and Cheryl Henry, East Carondelet and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10 – 11 a.m., with a memorial service immediately following May 31, 2019 in the Long-Kloeppel Funeral Chapel, Crocker, Mo.

Memorial contributions are suggested by the family to the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, Columbia, Mo.