Jeannette H. “Mickey” Gerber | Obituary

Jeannette H. “Mickey” Gerber (nee Fischer), 84, of Waterloo, died Jan. 2, 2019, in St. Louis.

She was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Milton J. and Louise Fischer (nee Fauss).

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and St. Paul’s Evening Guild, she served as secretary and president of Evening Guild and taught Sunday School at St. Paul.

She was president of Bi-County Transit and former owner of Waterloo LP Gas (Skelgas), and was the founder of Waterloo Senior Haven.

She is survived by her brother Willis (Brenda) Fischer; niece Laura Fischer; nephew Mark (Stephanie) Fischer; great-nieces and great-nephews Douglas, Rachael, Michelle and Emily Fischer, and Jennifer, Jake and Chris Heck.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her son Larry W. A. Gerber and her parents.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Jan. 6, and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 7, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 7, at the funeral home, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.