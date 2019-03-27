Jeanne M. Wilde | Obituary

Jeanne M. Wilde

Jeanne M. Wilde, 88, originally from Columbia, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Olathe, Kan., on March 24, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Otto and Carmelita Buehler and was married to Earl Wilde from Columbia, who preceded her in death.

Jeanne worked many years in sales for Famous-Barr Company and finished her work as a bank teller in Columbia. Jeanne was a loving, gentle and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She touched many lives, always giving of her time and talents to the church and the community.

Survivors include five children, son Michael (Carol) Wilde of Columbia, daughter Debra Wilde of Portland, Ore., daughter Christine (Terry) Jackson of Olathe, Kan., son David (Georgia) Wilde of Collinsville and daughter Sue Wilde of Olathe, Kan.; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother Bob Buehler and sister Dorothy Daab; brothers-in-law George Wilde and Bob Wilde; and sisters-in-law Virginia Buehler, Eleanor DeLuca and Katherine Kaempfe.

Our love to Father Carl Scherrer, who will celebrate a future Mass for her in the next few weeks at Immaculate Conception Parish in Columbia, and to the nurses at Olathe Hospice Home Health, who so lovingly took care of her every need. Many thanks to Chris and Terry Jackson for being her caregivers as her health declined during her final days. Heartfelt thanks to all of our many friends and family who have prayed for us and have been there for us through this difficult journey.

Jeanne touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all!

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.