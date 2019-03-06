Jeanne M. Huss | Obituary

Jeanne M. Huss

Jeanne M. Huss (nee Laurian), 87, of Waterloo, died Feb. 28, 2019, in Waterloo.

She was born July 16, 1931, in New York City, daughter of the late Arthur F. and Beatrice Laurian (nee LaBerge).

She married John Weir Huss of Sparta; he preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 1996.

Jeanne graduated from high school in 1949 from St. Agnes Academy, Houston, Texas; from University of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas, in 1953; and from University of Houston, Houston, Texas, in 1955, with a master’s degree in education.

Jeanne taught fourth grade in the Houston, Texas, and Spring Branch, Texas, school districts before marrying John Weir Huss of Sparta, where they resided until 1976, when they relocated to Salem followed by Effingham and finally Dyersburg, Tenn., in 1988.

During her years in Sparta and Dyersburg, Tenn., Jeanne was a past-president of the Theta Delta chapter of the Delta Theta Tau sorority, and past-president of newcomers for Dyersburg, Tenn..

She was a PRE teacher at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Dyersburg, Tenn., as well as a volunteer for numerous other committees and programs.

John and Jeanne were well known for their many years of playing tennis; they made a point of finding tennis courts whenever they traveled.

Jeanne enjoyed a life-long love of various crafts but most especially sewing, needlepoint, knitting and quilting. She was also an avid reader of all types of books and authors.

She enjoyed traveling and had visited all 50 states, as well as Canada and several countries in Europe.

To say that Jeanne was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan is putting it mildly as she often could be found wearing Cardinals red even to Saturday night Mass.

She is survived by her three children, Joan (Lowell) Powell of Hecker, John M. (Catherine) Huss of Atlanta, Ga., and Janet (Mike) Flach of St. Louis; and five grandchildren, Daniel Powell (Sarah Vogt) of Waterloo, Mimi Powell (Winston Chen), Lizzie (Barnett) Williams and Charlie Powell (Tatum Penn) of Atlanta, Ga., and Jessica Flach of St. Louis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband John Weir Huss.

Visitation and a funeral Mass were March 4, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker, Father Von Deeke officiating.

A graveside service followed at Caledonia Cemetery, Sparta.