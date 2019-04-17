Jeanette E. Roth |Obituary

Jeanette E. Roth, nee Knippenberg, 80, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Millstadt, IL, died April 16, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. She was born February 8, 1939, in St. Louis, MO.

She is survived by her children Debbie (Tom) Bullard, Michael (Lisa) Goodsell, and Marillyn Goodsell Fausz; grandchildren Bria Bullard, Nathan (fiance Leah) Goodsell, Lucas Goodsell, and Katerin Goodsell; sister Joyce (Norville) Kraus; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence & Cornelia (nee Benack) Knippenberg.

Jeanette was a member of Hope Christian Church, loved to sing and dance, sang on the Admiral, she loved to plant and tend to her flowers, loved animals, very generous to Hope Food Pantry and Humane Society, enjoyed family tradition of making homemade ketchup, and fishing.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Visitation: 4 PM to 8 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home

8:30 AM until time of service Tuesday at Quernheim Funeral Home

Funeral: 10 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL

Pastor Darrell Jones officiating

Interment at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo, IL