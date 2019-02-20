Jean Francis Taylor | Obituary

Jean Francis Taylor (nee Courtway), 81, died suddenly Feb. 16, 2019.

She was born July 17, 1937, in Tiff, Mo., daughter of the late Theodore and Margaret Courtway (nee Boyer).

Jean served many in the St. Louis region as a waitress, often working more than one job at a time as a single parent. Jean also worked many years at the Special School District in St. Louis County. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW.

Throughout her life, Jean enjoyed good food, classic country music, dancing, shopping, gardening and golfing. She could cook a stew, diagnose and cure childhood ailments,or change the starter in the family station wagon.

But most of all, she loved her children and family. And she dedicated her life to that end. She sacrificed often so that her family survived hard times and flourished.

She is survived by her sister Betty (Bob) Weaver; her son, Randy (Brenda) Taylor; her three daughters, Sandra (Ed) Bachesta, Pam Hill and Deborah (Dennis) Pierce; grandchildren Andrew (Rachael) Winters, Chris Taylor, Chelsea (Elly) Barnhart McMackins, Mathew Hill, Rebecca Hill, Aaron Taylor and Walter Taylor; and great-grandchildren Kadin McGuire, Dylin Winters, Annabelle Hill, Paeyton Hill and Nathaniel Taylor.

Proceeding her in death are her parents; her siblings Louise Day, Lena Costello, Joseph Courtway and John Courtway; and her grandson Jacob Hill.

Services will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23, at Kutis Funeral Home South, at 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the American Diabetes Association, or to Jean’s favorite charity ­– St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.