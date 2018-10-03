Jean C. Jost | Obituary

Jean C. Jost (nee Voris), 94, of Waterloo, died Sept. 27, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 31, 1924, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Bryant B. and Myrtle M. Voris (nee Mitchell).

She was married to Dr. Russel W. Jost; he preceded her in death March 8, 2007.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, where she was a member of the Bell Choir and Chancellor Choir.

She was also a member of the Red Bud Hospital Auxiliary and she was a former co-owner of the Waterloo Republic-Times.

She is survived by her children Bryan R. Jost, Marguerite (Marvin) Donius and Alice Jost (fiancé Keith Haider); grandchildren Lisa (Chris) Burton, Emily Jost and Eric (Heather) Jost; great-grandchildren Ella, Tessa, Aiden, Noah and Emma; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Robert (Dorothy “Pat”) Voris.

A memorial visitation is 1-3 p.m. Oct. 7, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Oct. 7, at the church, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Waterloo Municipal Band or Hospice of Southern Illinois.