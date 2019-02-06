Jayne A. Bellm | Obituary

Jayne A. Bellm, 65 of Columbia, IL, passed away on February 6, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. She was born September 27, 1953, in East St. Louis, IL.

Jayne had been employed as a senior reporting coordinator with Enterprise Leasing, St. Louis, MO, she was a past president and board member of Columbia Gymnastic Association, secretary of the Monroe County Liquor Association, board member of the Illinois State Bowling Association, and an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL

Surviving are her mother, Kathryn A., nee Soper, Bellm of Columbia, IL; brother, John J. (Beverly) Bellm of Ava, MO; sisters, Mary J. (Mark Rensing) Yearian of Smithton, IL, and Carolyn S. (Kevin) Maxfield of Waterloo, IL; nieces and nephews, Jessica Rodgers Barlett, Katie (Cory) Bunner, Megan (Dustin) Maguire, Kristy (Mark) Kuergeleis, Andrew (Denise) Maxfield, and Amanda Maxfield; great nieces and nephews, Jasmine and Noah Spinello, Ryne and Rhett Bunner, Drew and Luke Maguire, and Ellen and Owen Maxfield, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by Father, Herman J. Bellm.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Graveside committal services and burial of ashes will take place at a later date in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.