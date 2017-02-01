Jaxtyn Alan Kadlec | Birth

Justin and Stephanie Kadlec of Red Bud announce the birth of their son Jaxtyn Alan Kadlec.

He was born Dec. 15, 2016, at 10:56 p.m., at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. He weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his big brother, Judsyn Kadlec, 3.

His maternal grandparents are Ralph and Cindy Dehne of Red Bud.

Paternal grandparents are JoAnn Kadlec and the late Joseph Kadlec of Red Bud.

His great-grandparents are Fred Runge and the late Betty Runge of Waterloo.