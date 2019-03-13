Janice Elaine Brander Kinnison | Obituary

Janice Elaine Brander Kinnison

Janice Elaine Brander Kinnison (nee Steinhauser), 67, of Waterloo, died March 6, 2019, in Waterloo.

She was born Nov. 25, 1951, in St. Louis, the daughter of Wilbert “Lou” Steinhauser and the late LaVerne Steinhauser (nee Pobis).

She was married to Don Kinnison.

Janice was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, St. Louis, and the Bible Study Fellowship, along with the American Ceramics Society.

She is survived by her husband; father; children Holly (Mike) Guehne, twins Paul (Kristin) Brander and Christine Brander, and Rebecca Brander; grandchildren Luke Guehne, Rylee Brander, Aubree Brander and Reese Brander; sisters and brothers Lynn (Ed) Snyder, Lou (Judy) Steinhauser, John (Julie) Steinhauser and Laurie (Steve) Ohlendorf; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Janice was preceded in death by her mother.

A memorial visitation is 4-7 p.m. March 15, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10:40 a.m. March 16, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 6587 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. March 16, at the church, Pastor Bruce Clark Ph.D. officiating

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ovarian Cancer Society or Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, St. Louis.