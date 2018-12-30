Janet M. Canman | Obituary

Janet Margaret Canman, nee Schnellmann, 86, of Columbia, died Dec. 27, 2018, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born Oct. 21, 1932, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Joseph and Marie, nee Pleimann, Schnellmann.

Janet, along with her husband, Louis Canman Jr., owned and operated The Lantern Restaurant in Columbia. She was an avid bowler and bingo player. Her husband preceded her in death.

Surviving are sons Louis “Phil” (Cindy) Canman III of Smithton, Joe (Donna) Canman of Terre du Lac, Mo., and Clyde (Judy) Canman of Columbia; grandchildren Joey (Kelly) Hargrove of Belleville, Phil (Jackie) Canman of New Athens, Tasha (Eric) Brumfiel of St. Peters, Mo.,Tony and Steven Canman, both of Columbia, and Carrie (Adam) Hoggard of Columbia; and many great-grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 1 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

Burial will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.