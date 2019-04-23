Janet M. Bense | Obituary

Janet M. Bense, 80 years old of Columbia, died on April 23, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville. She was born August 28, 1938, in Bismarck, ND. She was married to the late Wilbert A. Bense. They were married on January 26, 1997 in Columbia. He passed away February 5, 2014.

Janet was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Surviving are her children, Terrie (Ron) Hamlin, Tamra (Kevin) Maly, Todd Bark, Eugene Bense, Dennis (Vickie) Bense, Raymond (Barbara) Bense; grandchildren, Christopher (Mary) Bense, Elizabeth (Geoff) Olish, Kelly McGraw, Jason Bense, Christina Poole, Dennis Bense, Eric Bense, Nicole (Jason) Richter, Danielle Hines, Neal Vogt, Kendra Bark, and Lindsay Bark; great-grandchildren, Miranda, Ali, Abi, Austin, Logan, Claire, John, Maria and Lucia; brothers, Robert Phillips, and Laurence Phillips, along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Hazel, nee Clark, Phillips.

Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul Lutheran Church – Building Fund, 227 Goodhaven, Columbia. For more information, please access www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.