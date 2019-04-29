James Mercer | Obituary

James “Jamie” Mercer

James “Jamie” J. Mercer, 60, of Waterloo, born on September 7, 1958 in St. Louis, the son of the late George and Marie( Gentili) Mercer, died April 26, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

Jamie was employed as a salesman for M & L Frozen Food in St. Louis. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo and the Knights of Columbus Council #1334 in Waterloo. He also was an avid golfer.

In addition to his parents, Jamie was preceded in death by a brother, John P. Mercer.

Surviving are his loving wife of 32 years, Mary J. Mercer, nee Hoock; his children Ryan (Rachel Krost) Mercer of Wildwood, Samuel (Alissa Hitzemann) Mercer of Waterloo and Joseph (Sammie Ratz) Mercer of Waterloo; two brothers, Joseph (Debbie) Mercer, and Jerry Mercer, both of Columbia; and a granddaughter, Alaina Lynn Mercer. He was also a dear cousin, uncle and friend to many.

Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com

Memorials may be given to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

A memorial gathering will be held on from 4-8 p.m. April 30 at Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. May 1 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo officiating. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.