James L. Scheibe | Obituary

James L. Scheibe, 80, of Waterloo, Illinois, died October 4, 2018, in Waterloo, IL. He was born March 15, 1938, in Valmeyer, IL.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette Scheibe (nee Steppig); brother Alvin (Violet) Scheibe; sister-in-law Betty (Mark) Heitman; 2 very Special Ladies Shelly (Jim) O’Day and Gayle (Larry) Cahoon; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

James is preceded in death by his parents Alvin W. and Otilda (nee Koch) Scheibe; brother Gary Lee Scheibe; & sister Bonnie Wall.

He was a member of SS Peter and Paul Church; US Army Veteran. At his request his body was donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to:

Hospice of Southern Illinois