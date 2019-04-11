James Brandon | Obituary

James Brandon

James L. Brandon, 94, of Waterloo, died April 9, 2019 in Red Bud.

He was born Nov. 23, 1924, in Santarem, Brazil, son of the late Joseph Franklin and Anna (nee Harsha) Brandon.

James was a member of Columbia Baptist Church, Waterloo American Legion, Monroe County Retired Teachers and Boy Scouts of America – Order of the Arrow. He was a 2017 inductee into the Waterloo High School Legacy Society Wall of Fame, a 1992 recipient of the BSA Okaw Valley Council Lifetime Achievement Award, an expert gardener, avid fisherman and devoted family man.

He is survived by wife Thelma A. Brandon (nee Smith); children Rachel (Paul Straub) Brandon, James (Debbie) Brandon Jr., Joseph (Kathy) Brandon, and George (Kim) Brandon; grandchildren Mallory (Byrum) Koester, Lisa Straub, Joseph F. Brandon V, Holly Brandon, Elizabeth Brandon, Alexander Brandon and Kyle Brandon; great-grandchildren Amelia Koester and Olivia Koester; three step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren and sister Bettie Nast.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. April 14 and 10:30 a.m. until time of service April 15 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

The funeral service is 11:30 a.m. April 15 at the funeral home, Dave Smith officiating.

Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Baptist Childrens Home & Family Services – Carmi.