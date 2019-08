James and Myrna Smith-Martin Schild of Columbia celebrated their 40th anniversary Aug. 25. James is Lt. Col., US Army-Ret., having served as air mobile infantry platoon leader in Vietnam where he was awarded the Air Medal and Combat Infantry Badge. During Operation Desert Storm, he served as logistics liaison officer in Fifth Army Headquarters in at Fort Sam Houston. Myrna is Pioneer Professor Emerita, helping to start the kinesiology department at SIUE where she taught for 30 years.