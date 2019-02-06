James Allen “Jim” Barbee | Obituary

James Allen “Jim” Barbee, 96, of Waterloo, died Jan. 29, 2019, at his home in Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 21, 1922, in Halls, Tenn.,

Jim moved his family to Waterloo in 1961 to take a position with Harrisonville Telephone Company, from where he retired after 30 years.

Jim, a World War II Army veteran, served as an infantry man in North Africa and Italy, where he was wounded and awarded the Bronze Star among other medals.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Barbee of Waterloo; children James F. Barbee of Kansas City and Cherry (Les) Horn of Waterloo; grandchildren Gretchen (Bryce) Turnbull, Matt (Kara) Horn and Jennifer (Nick) McKenzie; and three great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date.