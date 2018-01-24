Jackemeyer-Krupp | Wedding

Jennifer Susan Jackemeyer, of Buchanan, Mich., and Lucas David Krupp, of Hecker, were married Oct. 21, 2017, at Christ Lutheran Church, Stevensville, Mich., Rev. Martin P. Measel officiating. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Michael Jackemeyer.

The bride is the daughter of Michael and Susan Jackemeyer, of Buchanan, Mich. The bridegroom is the son of David and Donna Krupp, of Hecker.

The maid of honor was Sarah Jackemeyer, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kati Hammer, cousin of the bride, Amanda Karapas, friend of the bride, Allison Perkey, friend of the bride, and Brittany Mercier, friend of the bride. Kaley Hammer, cousin of the bride, was the flower girl.

The best man was David Naber, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Matthew Krupp, brother of the groom, Nick Cassidy, friend of the groom, Paul Jackemeyer, brother of the bride, and Josh Weslock, friend of the groom. Waylon Oberhaus, cousin of the bride, was the ring bearer.

Guests were seated by Mitch Boehm and Mason Ingram, friends of the groom.

The guest book attendant was Haley Elliott, friend of the groom.

A reception followed at St. Joe Kickers Sports Club, Berrien Springs, Mich.

The couple honeymooned in Niagara Falls and at Stowe Mountain Resort, Vt.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Michigan Lutheran High School, St. Joseph, Mich., and a 2016 graduate of Trine University, Angola, Ind., with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. She is employed as a process engineer at Elanco, Clinton, Ind.

The bridegroom is a 2012 graduate of Waterloo High School and a 2016 graduate of Trine University, Angola, Ind., with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He is employed as a process engineer at DynaChem Inc., Westville.

The couple reside in Paris, Ill.