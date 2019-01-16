Hoops teams have winning week

The Gibault, Waterloo and Columbia boys basketball teams reeled off wins last week, getting the new year off to a good start.

The Hawks improved to 10-10 on the season with victories over Roxana, Father McGivney and Wesclin.

Last Tuesday, Gibault won 71-50 over Roxana. The Hawks shot 66 percent from the floor for the game, led by Karson Huels with 23 points. He went 5-for-7 from three-point range.

John Sweeney stuffed the stat sheet for Gibault in the win with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

On Thursday, Gibault won 58-45 over Father McGivney. The Hawks led 21-5 after one quarter.

Huels again led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds. Sweeney added 11 points and four blocks.

Gibault opened Okawville Invitational Tournament play with a 50-42 victory over Wesclin on Monday, avenging an earlier loss. The Hawks again got off to a strong start, leading 29-12 at halftime.

Huels scored 21 points and added four steals. The team shot 50 percent from the floor for the game, including 7-for-14 shooting from three-point range.

Gibault continued tourney play against Okawville on Tuesday (result not known) and will battle Madison on Friday and DuQuoin on Saturday…>>>

Read about the home games in which Columbia and Waterloo squeaked out one-point wins and the trials of Valmeyer in the Chester Tournament in the January 16, 2019, issue.

