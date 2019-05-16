Henry O.C. Knaust | Obituary

Henry O.C. Knaust, 68, died May 11, 2019 at his home in Ventura, Calif.

Hank was a devoted husband, married 40 years to the love of his life, Carol. He was a loving father to Brooke and Brian Milton and Ashley and Paul Ramsey and a devoted grandfather to Brinley, Lauren and Blakely.

Hank was dearly loved and admired by his brother Eric and his sisters Laurel, Wendy, Martha and Anne-Marie.

After moving to Ventura from Illinois over 40 years ago, he managed the Dole Mushroom Farm and later owned and operated his own canning company with pride and integrity.

Hank was a man of deep faith and served with honor as an elder of Grace Lutheran Church for several years. He touched many lives in the community and he will be deeply missed.

Hank is survived by his parents, Henry E. (Donna) Knaust of Naples, Fla., and Reidun (Rev. Thomas) Jones of Columbia.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 8 at Concord Presbyterian Church, Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to have any donations go to: Grace Lutheran Church, 6190 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA 93003; or Buena Vista Hospice Care, 2545 W. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320.