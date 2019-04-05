Helen Wakus Smith | Obituary

Helen Wakus Smith, 89, of Columbia, formerly of Kirkwood, Mo., died April 1, 2019, in Columbia.

She was born Sept. 15, 1929 in Madison, daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Zieba) Wakus.

It was never a dull moment spending time with Aunt Helen. She was vivacious and full of life until the end and was one of the funniest people you would ever meet. She loved spending time with her friends at Garden Place and attending the social events. She especially loved dancing. She was passionate about her political beliefs and enjoyed talking about them to anyone that would listen (and sometimes even if you didn’t want to listen). Despite her fun-loving nature, she was a tough lady and nobody got anything past her. She would not hesitate to tell you that you were wrong if that’s what she felt. Lastly and the most important thing she would want you to know is that she was the St. Louis Cardinals’ No. 1 fan. Helen will be dearly missed.

She is survived by many family members and friends including sister Elizabeth Barciszewski of Granite City; nephews Greg (Melissa) Hagen of Columbia, Mo., and Rick Kostoff of Granite City; and nieces Kathleen Wakus of Florissant, Mo. and Nicole Wakus of California. She is also survived by her great-nephew and niece, Matt and Claudia Hagen, whom she loved very much and they loved her back just as much.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Smith; siblings Anastasia Wise and Nicholas Wakus Jr., plus her special friend Clyde.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. April 11 with service immediately after at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, Mo.

Internment will be at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church Cemetery in Edwardsville following the service. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com.