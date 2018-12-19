Helen L. Glotfelty | Obituary

Helen L. Glotfelty (nee Long), 85, of Waterloo, died Dec. 17, 2018, in St. Charles, Mo.

She was born Feb. 10, 1933, in Springfield, Mo., daughter of the late Charles Coy and Lottie Viola Long (nee Fortner).

Helen worked in the Home Missions department of Gospel Publishing Co. She was secretary-treasurer at Bethel Temple, and Metal Goods St. Louis.

She volunteered at Waterloo Senior Center, Oak Hill Gift Shop, Monroe County Courthouse and American Red Cross blood drives.

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Valmeyer.

She is survived by her children Daniel Leo (Eugenia) Tucker, David Leonard (Brenda) Tucker and Donald Louis (Cindy) Tucker; grandchildren Ashley Marie (Phil) Nelson, Hannah Lynn (Charles) Kaemmerer, Brandy (Rick) Scott, Ryan Louis (Katie) Tucker and Eric William (Kaitlyn) Tucker; great-grandchildren Dakota Byler, Haisley Faith Kaemmerer and Corban Garrett Kaemmerer; stepchildren Vicki Kay (Robert) Miller, Terry Alan Glotfelty, Cindy Elaine (Dale) Heusohn, Sheri Annette (Michael) Mize and Gregory Aaron Glotfelty; step-grandchildren Angela Dawn (Jason) Neale, Jay Robert Miller, Brad Alan Glotfelty, Shelly Lynn (Kevin) Hemker, Heather Marie (Derek) Hawkins, Nathan Leon Heusohn, Annette Rose (Jonathan Stone) Glotfelty and Lia Chanele (Rick) Lanham; and step-great-grandchildren Kalei Autumn Ferrin, Peyton Neale, Brayden August Glotfelty, Kyra Lynn Hemker, Shay Lynn Hemker and Paige Margaret Hawkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Leo Leonard Tucker, second husband Harry G. Glotfelty, great-granddaughter Emma Louise Tucker, stepson Timothy Glotfelty, brother Rev. Charles Long and sisters Betty Mack, Virginia Irish and Barbara Jean Long, at birth.

A memorial visitation is 8-10 a.m. Dec. 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 21, at the funeral home, Pastor Dwayne Hardcastle officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John United Church of Christ, Valmeyer or Oak Hill Activity Fund.