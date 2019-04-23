Helen A. Wetzler | Obituary

Helen A. Wetzler

Helen A. Wetzler, nee Koch, 86, of Waterloo, died April 22, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born October 8, 1932, in Fults, daughter of Henry L. and Florence (nee Schmieg) Koch.

She was a member Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Renault and an employee at Oak Hill for 35 years.

She is survived by her sons Randy (Robin) Wetzler and Ricky Wetzler; grandchildren Michelle (Kyle) Wild, Jessica (Henry) Horrell, Nicholas Wetzler (Heather Mehrtens), Autumn Wetzler and Gabrielle Wetzler (fiance Michael Evetts); great grandchildren Leo Wetzler Wild and Edie Horrel; brother Henry (Helen) Koch; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband Emil Wetzler; daughter Linda Wetzler; granddaughter Megan Kay Wetzler; sister Carol Koch; and brother Clarence W. “Sonny” Koch.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or deGreeff Hospice House.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of service April 25 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. April 25 Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Rev. Terry Grebing officiating

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Renault.