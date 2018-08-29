Heister-Lannom | Marriage

Hailey Heister and Matthew Lannom of Dewitt, Iowa, were married April 28, 2018, at Old St. Anne’s Church, Long Grove, Iowa, Al Edgeworth officiating. The bride was given in marriage by her father.

The bride is the daughter of Tom and Michelle Heister of Pecatonica. She is the granddaughter of Jerold and Marilyn Giddings of Sebula, Iowa, and Madonna and the late Daniel Heister of Preston, Iowa.

The bridegroom’s parents are Bill and Kim Lannom of Waterloo. His grandparents are Terry and Judy Schreder of Waterloo, and the late William Lannom, Sr. and the late Judith Stehlick.

The maid of honor was Alexa Bubalo, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Christina Nielsen, friend of the bride; Carina Robles, friend of the bride; Rachel Shaner, friend of the bride; and Katie Brubaker, friend of the bride. The flower girl was Lola Schreder, cousin of the groom.

The best man was Lance Kohler, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Brandon Lannom, brother of the groom; Brad Moehring, friend of the groom; Tim Polacek, friend of the groom; and Andrew Polacek, friend of the groom. Austyn Hieronimous, friend of the bride, was the ring bearer.

Guests were seated by Logan Lannom, brother of the groom, and Matthew Earles, cousin of the bride.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Pecatonica High School, Pecatonica. She is a 2016 graduate of Ashford University, Clinton, Iowa, with a bachelor’s degree in education with endorsements in early childhood education and special education. She is employed as a first grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary, Clinton, Iowa.

The bridegroom is a 2012 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, Waterloo. He is a 2016 graduate of Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and a minor in conservation. He is employed as a juvenile corrections officer at Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, Davenport, Iowa.

A reception followed at Centerstone Inn & Suites, Maquoketa, Iowa.

The couple honeymooned in the Wisconsin Dells.