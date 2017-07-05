Heister-Lannom | Engagement

Hailey R. Heister and Matthew T. Lannom of Dewitt, Iowa, have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Tom and Michelle Heister of Pecatonica, and the granddaughter of Jerold and Marilyn Giddings of Sabula, Iowa, and Madonna and the late Daniel Heister of Preston, Iowa. She is a graduate of Pecatonica High School and Ashford University, Clinton, Iowa, with a bachelor’s degree in education with endorsements in early childhood education and special education. She is employed as a first grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary, Clinton, Iowa.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Bill and Kim Lannom, and the grandson of Terry and Judy Schreder of Waterloo, and the late William Lannom Sr. and the late Judith Stehlick. He is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and Western Illinois University, Macomb, with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement with a minor in conservation. He is employed as a juvenile corrections officer at Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, Davenport, Iowa.

The couple are planning an April 28, 2018, wedding.