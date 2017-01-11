Hawks split two close home games

The Gibault basketball team experienced the thrill of victory and agony of defeat in nailbiting fashion over the weekend.

The Hawks led for much of the game before losing in overtime to Catholic rival Mater Dei on Friday night.

On Saturday, Gibault nearly let an eight-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter before edging Civic Memorial by a bucket.

“We gave some baskets away in both games, but in the Mater Dei game, we shot it poorly,” longtime Gibault head coach Dennis Rueter said. “In the Civic Memorial game, our offense was pretty good.”

The Hawks shot just 36 percent from the floor for the game against Mater Dei, but still led 20-12 at halftime and 34-25 after three quarters.

The Knights came alive in the fourth quarter, however, tying the game late to send it into overtime…>>>

