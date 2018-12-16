Hawks outlast ‘Dogs in cross-town hoops showdown

Cross-town rivals Gibault and Waterloo met on the court Saturday night to close out an action-packed weekend of boys basketball for local teams.

Despite a fourth quarter scare, the Hawks outlasted the Bulldogs, 73-64.

Karson Huels for Gibault and Tre Wahlig for Waterloo were the top scorers on the night, each with 23 points.

The Hawks (4-5) were up 31-20 at halftime and increased their lead to 46-29 entering the fourth quarter. But the Bulldogs (2-8) fought back, outscoring their rivals 35-27 in the final frame to make it close. Waterloo shot 45 percent from the floor as a team.

Nathan Brown finished with 10 points and seven rebounds to complement Wahlig’s solid night for the ‘Dogs. Logan Doerr added 12 points for the Hawks.

Both teams were coming off Friday night losses.

Gibault lost 65-43 at home to Mater Dei. It was a close game at halftime before the Knights outscored the Hawks 40-19 in the second half. Huels, who was honored before the game for recently reaching 1,000 career points, led Gibault with 15 points.

Waterloo lost 73-70 in overtime at home against Jerseyville. Wahlig nailed a three-pointer at the regulation buzzer to tie the game at 62-62 and send it into OT. Jake Wade led the Bulldogs with 25 points on the night.

In other weekend hoops action, Columbia (5-4) picked up its third Cahokia Conference win in as many tries with a 64-57 victory at Freeburg on Friday. The Eagles shot 66 percent from the floor, led by senior big men Jon Peterson and Cole Khoury each with 17 points and six rebounds. Khoury added five blocks.

Valmeyer (3-6) lost Friday at Dupo, 52-45, but bounced back to defeat Red Bud at home on Saturday, 54-43. Riley McCarthy led the Pirates with 15 points and four steals against Dupo. Philip Reinhardt scored 22 points for Valmeyer against Red Bud.

Kelvin Swims led Dupo with 18 points Friday night. The Tigers improved to 7-4 on the season with the victory.