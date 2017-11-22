Hawks fall just short of Cat Classic title

The local high school girls basketball season got off to a busy start last week with two tip-off tournaments.

The Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball team dropped a 40-39 contest to Father McGivney in the championship game of the Dupo Cat Classic on Saturday.

Gibault (2-1) stormed out to a 10-4 lead after one quarter, but it was a back-and-forth game from there with Father McGivney emerging victorious.

Ashlyn Wightman, who was solid all tournament, led the Hawks with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks in the loss. Lexi Chambers added 10 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Gibault advanced to the championship game of the Cat Classic by virtue of a 39-38 victory over Marissa last Wednesday night. Freshman Maddie Davis led the Hawks with 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Wightman added nine points and 17 rebounds.

The Hawks won their opening game of the tourney last Monday, 63-13, over Valmeyer. Chambers scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Hawks. Wightman added 11 points…>>>

