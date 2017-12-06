Hawks, Eagles hooping it up

The Gibault and Columbia girls basketball teams are playing well ahead of next week’s Candy Cane Classic in Waterloo.

The annual tournament begins Monday night at Gibault and continues through Dec. 16, with the host Hawks competing against Columbia, Valmeyer, Waterloo, Red Bud, Wood River, Marquette and Roxana. See the full tourney bracket in this week’s paper.

Gibault is 6-2 on the season, having won two of its past three contests.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks defeated Chester, 70-63, exploding for 36 points in the final frame. Freshman Maddie Davis scored 28 points, with Ashlyn Wightman and Lexi Chambers chipping in 17 points apiece.

Chambers added 15 rebounds.

On Thursday, the Hawks dropped a 53-38 game to New Athens. Ashlyn Wightman scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and eight blocks. Sidney Wightman added nine points.

Monday night, Gibault defeated Madison, 52-42. The Hawks broke open a close game by outscoring Madison 27-18 in the second half. Ashlyn Wightman had a monster night, scoring 29 points, grabbing 20 rebounds and blocking seven shots…>>>

