Harvey F. Schaefer | Obituary

Harvey F. Schaefer, 85, of Waterloo, died Jan. 18, 2019, in Waterloo.

He was born April 29, 1933, in Waterloo, son of the late Emil A. and Adelia W. Schaefer (nee Anderson).

He is a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo, various church organizations, and is a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife Marilynn Schaefer nee Wolff; children Debbie Melliere, Tim (Sara) Schaefer, Dwight (Debbie) Schaefer, Karl (Paula) Schaefer and Angela (Tim) Foley, grandchildren Shannon (Mike) Melliere-Krebel, Stephanie (Keith) Breitenstein, Jamie (Michael) Dugger, Josh (Lindsay) Schaefer, Rachel Howland, Kathleen Howland, Teryn (Mitchell) Gregson, Cole Schaefer, Alicia Pflueger, A.J. Pflueger, Joe Schaefer, Emma Schaefer, Kory Schaefer and Collin Schaefer; great-grandchildren Mikayla Krebel, Caroline Krebel, Blair Breitenstein, Addison Dugger, Ashton Dugger, Lexi Dugger, Asher Dugger, Jayden, Kash and Damian; sister Ruth Ann Meister; sister-in-law Gerry Schaefer; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Clyde Schaefer; and brother-in-law Vernon Meister.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Jan. 20, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 21, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 21, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ Waterloo and American Cancer Society.