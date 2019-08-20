Hart-Teufel | Engagement

Dr. Amanda Marie Hart of Smithton and Anthony John Robert Teufel of Cincinnati are pleased to announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Frank and Ann Hart of Smithton. She is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, Saint Louis University and Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. She currently works as a podiatrist with Associated Foot Surgeons of Southwest Illinois.

The groom-to-be is the son of Michael and Mary Teufel of Cincinnati. He is a graduate of Princeton High School, Cincinnati and Wright State University. He currently works as a professional tennis instructor.

A Sept. 28, 2019 wedding is planned.