Gyore-Lesko | Engagement

By on July 16, 2019 at 3:10 pm

Jacob Gyore and Jennifer Lesko of Flora, Ill. are pleased to announce their engagement.

The groom-to-be is the son of Kevin and Lois Gyore of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, University of Illinois and University of Iowa. He currently works in the national heritage division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Alan and Julie Lesko of Columbia. She is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, University of Notre Dame and Purdue University. She currently works in the forestry division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

A Sept. 14, 2019 wedding is planned.

