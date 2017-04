A crash involving a tractor-trailer on DD Road at Ramsey Road in Columbia on Monday night resulted in about $10,000 in damage to a guardrail.

The crash was not reported until about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Columbia police said. The truck, a 2015 Peterbuilt driven by Bogdan Pritula, 59, of Kent, Wash., lost control and went off the roadway, ripping the axles off the back of the trailer. As a result, a guardrail at the intersection was mangled.

No injuries were reported in the crash.