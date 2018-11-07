Gregory K. “Gregg” Turner | Obituary

Gregory K. “Gregg” Turner, 67, of Fults, formerly of Collinsville died Nov. 5, 2018, in Richmond Heights, Mo.

He was born Sept. 21, 1951, in E. St. Louis, son of the late Ardy and Ruth “Pooch” Turner (nee Thurston).

Gregg was a music enthusiast and an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He loved living on The Ridge golf course and making people laugh, and he was a proud patriot and veteran.

Gregg is survived by his wife, Connie J. Turner (nee Kuergeleis), daughter Carrie Turner, sister Gillis Turner, mother-in-law Elveria Miller and pet Lucy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 10, at Annbriar Golf Course, Waterloo, with a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Guests are asked to bring their best GT stories.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County or donor’s choice.