Grace H. Briscoe | Obituary

Grace H. Briscoe, 94, a widow, died peacefully Feb. 25, 2018.

She was born in St. Louis.

She worked many jobs in the food industry before moving to Texas in 1944. There she worked at Midland Air Force Base, where she met her future husband, Ottis.

When he was discharged from the Army, they moved to Waterloo, where Grace had family.

After several years they moved to Waco, Texas, where they lived until they retired.

Upon retirement, they moved to Richland Hills, Texas, to be closer to their three children and grandchildren. There they also joined Calvary Lutheran Church, where Grace was very active. She also volunteered with N.E.E.D. for more than 30 years.

Grace is survived by her two daughters and one son; special friend Jeff Mahan, whom she thought of as a son; sister Geneva Schaack; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was March 10, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Richland Hills, Texas.