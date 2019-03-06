 Glenn J. Rabbermann Jr. | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Glen J. Rabbermann Jr.

Glenn J. Rabbermann Jr., 42, of Waterloo, died March 1, 2019, in Dupo. 

He was born July 7, 1976, in Belleville, son of Glenn and Kathy Rabbermann.

He is survived by his parents, brother Derrick (Debra) Rabbermann, niece and nephew Grace and Peyton Rabbermann, maternal grandmother Dorothy Metz (nee Edwards), aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog Chance.

Glenn was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Arthur Metz and paternal grandparents Clarence and Florence Rabbermann.

Visitation and funeral services were March 4, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County.

