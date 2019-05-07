Gladys Bequette | Obituary

Gladys Bequette (nee Weber), 94, of Waterloo, died May 6, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born January 30, 1925, in Valmeyer, the daughter of the late William and Catherine (nee Schlemmer) Weber.

She is survived by her children Karlene (Paul) Feldker, Terry (Mary Tegel) Bequette, Willam (Cheryl) Bequette, and Thomas (Sandy) Bequette; grandchildren Julie (Rodney) Fickas, David (Kim) Feldker, William (Leigh-Ann) Feldker, Todd Bequette, Jodie (Brian) Hitchman, Lindy (Jason) Miller, Andrew (Julie) Bequette, and Amanda (Robbie) Soutee; step grandchildren Doug Sparwasser, Christy (Justin) Osterhage, Enna (Matt) Grazier, and Elise (Aaron) Levi; great grandchildren Bryce (Lindsay), Tyler, and Nate (Abby) Fickas, Kyle (Courtney) and Alaina Feldker, Jacob and Andrew Feldker, Avery and Caroline Bequette, and AJ and Lucy Miller; step great grandchildren Cameron Hitchman and Ollie and Will Grazier, Beatrix Levi, Samuel Osterhage, Lily Osterhage, Ryland Sparwasser, and Layden Sparwasser; great-great grandchildren Jackson and Calvin Fickas, and Emma Fickas; brother Donald Weber; brother-in-law Mathew Bequette; sister-in-law Mary Gideon; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Gladys is also preceded in death by her husband Francis C. “Carl” Bequette; sisters Rosie Kleyer and Doreen Hoffmann; brother Kenneth Weber; brothers-in-law Willard Kleyer, and Norman Hoffmann; and sister-in-law Theresa Weber

She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Church.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Kidney Foundation or Magnolia Terrace.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. May 9, and 8 to 9:30 a.m. May 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will vbe celebrated May 10 at 10 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating

Interment will follow at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.