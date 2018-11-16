Gerald “Jerry” U. Kish | Obituary

Gerald “Jerry” U. Kish, 73 years, of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away on November 13, 2018 at home with his family. He was born October 10, 1945, in Columbia, IL, son of the late Al and Betty (nee Schmidt) Kish. He was married to the late Rumay Kish for almost 40 years when she passed away May 9, 2008.

Jerry retired from the National Security Agency in 2006 where he spent his career as a linguist after serving in the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a Vietnam Veteran. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his Son Jeffrey Kish (Devon) of Bel Air, Maryland, Daughter, Janna Jackson (Christopher) of Hughesville, MD and Son, Jared Kish of Glen Burnie, MD, Grandchildren Liliana and Lathe Kish (Jeffrey), Cameron and Nathan Urlock (Janna) and Parker Castagnera (Jared), brothers and sisters, Dennis (Elaine) Kish, Michael (Jeanne) Kish, Thomas Kish, Steven (Debbie) Kish, Patrick Kish, Albert (Patresa) Kish, Mary (John) Olsson, Susan Settle, Margaret (James) Burns, Joanne Stahlmann and brothers-in-law Joe (Loretta)Vogt, John (Joni) Vogt, Jim (Jean)Vogt, and sisters-in-law Becky (Warren) Reagan, Runelle (Dave) Graff, and Roselle (Russ) Howitzer and many additional nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law Nancy Kish and brothers-in-law Kenny Settle and Steve Stahlmann.

A special thank you to Katie Fitzpatrick who helped provide care and comfort for him as if he were her own family; your love and support will be remembered always.

Jerry and Rumay will be placed together during their final inurnment which will be held with full military honors on a future date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund, or the Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236 .