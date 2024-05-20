Joyce E. Schmidt | Obituary

Joyce E. Schmidt, 83, of Columbia, died May 18, 2024, at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo, lovingly surrounded by her family. She was born July 12, 1940, in Belleville, daughter of the late Walter and Pauline (nee Heisner) Rehg. She married the love of her life Kenneth C. Schmidt, on June 3, 1961. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

When she was able, you could always find her and Ken at her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, which they thoroughly enjoyed. She was an active member of the Columbia Gymnastic Association Ladies’ Auxiliary and was the treasurer for many years.

As everyone knew, she was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan that enjoyed season tickets for many years, and if she wasn’t at the game, she was for sure watching it on TV or listening to it on her transistor radio. She was also an avid bowler and loved her slot machines, never finding one she wouldn’t feed.

Along with her husband, Ken, she is survived by her children Jan (Robert) Glaenzer of Columbia, Kevin (Kathleen) Schmidt of Columbia, David (Lisa) Schmidt of Creal Springs, Jill (Calvin) Whitford of Burksville and Julie (Doug) Stinemetz of Columbia; grandchildren Erin and Reid Glaenzer, Emma, Ava and Gus Schmidt, Jared and Peyton (Dylan Terry) Schmidt, Brandy and Ashley Whitford, Kristen (Jake) Vogt, Casey Stinemetz and Danielle Inneo; great-grandchildren Declan, Dontray, Janiyah, Alayjah, Jordyn, Renay, Desiray, Luke, Henry, Tyler, Caleb, Noah and Levi; siblings Roger Rehg of Troy, Mo., and Norma (David) Heeren of Cottage Hill; along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Pauline Rehg, in-laws Raymond T. (Buddy) and Mathilda (Tillie) Schmidt, brother Melvin (Ruth) Rehg and sister-in-law, Laura Rehg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 23 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 24 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at the Church at 10:30 am.

Interment will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education and Activities Center Building Fund; or Helping Strays of Monroe County.