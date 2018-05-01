George McVicar | Obituary

George McVicar, 66, passed with peace and grace April 26, 2018, with his family at his side.

George leaves behind his wife of 42 years, the love of his life and best friend, Evelyn; children, Cara (Jason) Nobles, Lindsey (Zack) Maldonado, and Jordan McVicar; as well as his four grandchildren, Austin, Isaac, Hayden and Nathan. He treasured his family.

George is also survived by his brother Rich (Brenda) McVicar of Marion; sister-in-law Barb Ellner of Chester; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding George in death were his parents George and Lois McVicar of Chester; and his brother Allan, also of Chester.

George was born in Streator, and grew up in Chester. He graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1982 with a Master of Accountancy and shortly thereafter earned his CPA license. George and his family lived for several years in Waterloo and for the past 21 years in San Antonio, Texas.

George was a Christian and served as Elder at Concord Presbyterian Church in Waterloo until 1998. George led his life with grace, humility and reverence toward God.

George and Evelyn most recently attended Journey Fellowship Church of San Antonio, Texas. George’s most sincere desire was for his family and friends to know and accept Jesus Christ.

George joined Southwestern Bell in 1985 and retired from the corporate level of what is now AT&T in 2013. George served with distinction, retiring as assistant vice president in the financial division of AT&T. He lead the Tax Fixed Asset Group and later the Income Tax Research and Planning Group.

The senior vice president and CFO of AT&T said of George at the time of retirement, “George has been the face of the Fixed Asset Group, where he and his team have made many contributions to the company. George’s analysis and engineering nature provided creative stimulus to those fortunate enough to work with and for him.”

George had an insatiable appetite for reading literature and studies of all kinds, from ancient history to quantum physics. George also enjoyed running, biking, cooking and traveling with Evie.

George could spin hilarious jokes or engage in serious debate on virtually any topic. George was past president of the St. Claire Toastmasters 496. He leaves us rich in memories.

Visitation and funeral services were April 30-May 1, at Sunset Funeral Home, San Antonio, Texas

Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Journey Fellowship Church, Schertz, Texas; and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.SunsetFuneralHomeSA.com.