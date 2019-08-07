Gene E. Mehrtens | Obituary

Gene Emil Mehrtens, 90, of Springfield, Mo., passed into eternity on July 31, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, Mo. He was born on March 16, 1929 to the late Emil and Emma (nee Kruse) Mehrtens.

Gene served in the United States Coast Guard, followed by 26 years of service as an Illinois State Trooper. He and his wife Elizabeth owned and operated a pest control business in Branson, Mo., before retiring at Table Rock Lake.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (nee Pennock) Mehrtens; brother Dale Mehrtens; sister Shirley (Don) Mehrmann; sons Robert (Bernice) Mehrtens and James (Jim) Mehrtens; daughters Connie (Lowell) Allen and Jane (Todd) Stone; step-daughters Rhonda (Mike) Tautphaeus and Teri (Dave) Enslow; step-son Bruce (Melissa) Gregory; grandchildren Bob, Thomas, Jason, Brandon, Jessica, Paul, Shellsea, Ashley, Lance, Alexis, Michael, Payton and Gabrielle; 16 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gene was preceded in death by sisters Delphine (Pape) and Esther (Schmidt); brothers-in-law Gilbert Pape and Roland Schmidt; and sister-in-law Wilma Mehrtens.

Visitation was Aug. 4 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, Springfield, Ill.

Services for Gene were Aug. 5 at the funeral home.

Interment with full military honors followed at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.