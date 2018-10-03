Gaines-Curten | Marriage

Candace Marie Gaines of Waterloo and Lucas Tanner Curten of Red Bud were married Sept. 9, 2018, in Red Bud.

The bride is the daughter of the late Mark Gaines of Little Rock, Ark., and Cretia Gaines of Waterloo; and the granddaughter of Don Clark and the late Madolyn Clark of Waterloo, and Larry Gaines of Longview, Texas, and Millie Gaines of Little Rock, Ark. She is a 2018 graduate of Waterloo High School.

The bridegroom’s parents are Matt and Kris Curten of Red Bud; and the grandson of the late Toby and Karen Curten of Modoc, and Ken and Judy Bowlin of Chester. He is a 2018 graduate of Red Bud High School.